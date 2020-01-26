Man charged; 12 malnourished, 6 improperly buried cows found in Anderson County, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged after authorities find malnourished and improperly buried cows in Anderson County, deputies said.
JT Foster, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, said David Howard Walker, 81, turned himself in to authorities.
Foster said Animal Control personnel responded to Walker Circle in reference to some potentially malnourished cows Jan. 15.
A search warrant on the property led to officials taking 12 cows, according to Foster.
Those cows were taken to Dr. Martin's clinic, authorities said.
Animal Control also found six cows that had recently died that had not been properly buried.
Walker has been charged with twelve counts of ill-treatment to animals and six counts of failure to bury.
