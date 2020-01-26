Affidavit: Man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor exchanged explicit messages with undercover detective

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with sex crimes against a minor is accused of sending explicit messages with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.
Daniel Bernheisel has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18.
Starting around Thursday, court documents say a detective started undercover communication with Bernheisel under the guise of a 14-year-old girl. During this communication, Bernheisel reportedly stated he was 57 years old and continued the conversation when he was told that he was speaking to someone who was 14.
Court documents say Bernheisel sent explicit photos and messages to the undercover detective, including “I a really looking for a playmate.”
Bernheisel then reportedly made arrangements to meet the undercover detective in person at Waterfront Park, sending him picture of his face and a description of the car he would be driving. Authorities ran the photograph through facial recognition and results came back to Bernheisel.
Bernheisel is being held on a $425,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.