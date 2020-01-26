One dead, another hospitlized after overnight crash in Beaufort County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash in Beaufort County killed one and put another in the hospital Saturday night.
The crash happened around 10:45 on Highway 278 at Shelter Cove Lane, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say a car was going from Shelter Cove Lane onto Highway. 278 when it pulled out in front of another car traveling east on the highway. The two cars hit each other and the driver of the first car was killed as a result of the crash. That driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office.
The other driver was taken to an area hospital. No word on the condition of this driver.
The name of the driver who died in the crash has not yet been released. The crash is still under investigation by highway patrol but deputies say no charges are expected to be filed.
