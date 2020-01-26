Plenty of sunshine ahead of Monday’s disturbance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get outside and enjoy the sunshine before cloudy skies move in overnight. An area of lower pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will try and nudge closer to the southeast tomorrow. Rain chances will increase overnight with more clouds filtering back in. Until then look for plenty of sunshine this afternoon with cool temps. Highs should climb into to the low 60s. It’s another day you’ll want to be outside!
The clouds moving in tonight will help lock in some heat. Temperatures should start off in the mid 40s tomorrow morning, not as cool as this morning. Temperatures through the next 6 days will stay near 60 degrees, seasonable. Scattered showers are possible tomorrow morning, the chance for rain chance quickly taper off by the afternoon hours.
TODAY: Sunny & cool; HIGH: 61.
TOMORROW: Cloudy with scattered showers; HIGH: 62.
TUESDAY: Sunny and cool; HIGH: 61.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & seasonable; HIGH: 60.
THURSDAY: Cool with sunshine; HIGH: 60.
FRIDAY: Sun & clouds with rain chance; HIGH: 61.
SATURDAY: Isolated shower & cool; HIGH: 59.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
