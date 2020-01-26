Second suspect in Pineville-area triple homicide denied bond

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Donelle McKelvey, the suspect in a triple homicide in Berkeley County, has received no bond in his court hearing.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office announced Saturday that a second arrest has been made in relation to a triple homicide that occurred Monday in the Pineville area.
Donelle Lamar McKelvey surrendered to Berkeley County detectives Saturday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. McKelvey was wanted on three counts of accessory before the fact of murder.
Berkeley County deputies arrested Jay Quan Washington on January 23. Washington was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
An arrest warrant released Friday night states that Washington’s fingerprint was recovered from the outside of the rear passenger window of the car. The warrant states that Washington’s cell phone showed text messages between Washington and another person.
Authorities say these messages include Washington saying he was in the car with the victims, asking for permission to “complete his mission" at 11:47 a.m., and reporting that the victims are DOA at 3:51 p.m.
According to investigators, Washington admitted to being with two of the victims earlier in the day of the incident but said he left the victims before 11 a.m.
On January 20, Berkeley County deputies responded to Crawl Hill Drive and discovered three people dead in a vehicle. The discovery was made after Berkeley County dispatch received a call about a disabled car that appeared to have been involved in a car accident.
“The killing of those three individuals was senseless,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Deputies worked around the clock to bring justice for the deceased. This case was solved with the hard work of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office detectives, FBI and SLED Agents. This was a group effort and I am glad we will be able to hold those two men accountable for their actions.”
