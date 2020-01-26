South Carolina Rolls Past Vanderbilt, 90-64

Saben Lee had 17 points to lead Vanderbilt.KEY STATS> South Carolina shot lights out from the opening tip, finishing the game 33-of-61 (54.1 percent). The Gamecocks shot a blistering 60 percent (18-of-30) from the field the opening 20 minutes.> Eleven different players scored for Carolina, including five in double figures.> The Gamecocks held a 46-18 advantage in bench points and a 44-26 edge in points in the paint over the Commodores.NOTABLES> Redshirt sophomore Justin Minaya had 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for his second career double-double. The Harrington Park, N.J., native, also had a double-double in the season-opening win vs. North Alabama (11/6/19) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.> Freshman Jalyn McCreary had a career-high 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench, marking his first ever game in double figures.> Sophomore AJ Lawson (14), redshirt junior Jair Bolden (13) and sophomore Alanzo Frink (13) also joined Minaya and McCreary in double figures. Frink’s 13 were a career high and marked his fifth game scoring 10 or more this season. He went 5-for-5 at the free throw line.> The Gamecocks’ 44 points in the paint were a season-high in league play and the team’s most since scoring 52 inside during a road win at UMASS (12/4/19) earlier in the season.> Carolina had 20 assists by nine different players. Freshman Trae Hannibal led the team with a career-high five helpers and no turnovers.> The Gamecocks improve to 58-2 in the Frank Martin era the past eight seasons (2012/13-Present) when scoring 80 or more.UP NEXTSouth Carolina is back on the road on Wednesday when it travels to face Arkansas (15-4, 3-3 SEC) in Fayetteville. Tip time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena, with Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Andy Kennedy (analyst) on the call for the SEC Network Broadcast.