Berkeley County Council to consider $53M Camp Hall development plans

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - New restaurants and businesses are expected to come to the Camp Hall area of Berkeley County and county leaders are expected to discuss details of the plan Monday night.
Santee Cooper is paying for the construction, which will cost more than $53 million. The area up for discussion spans nearly 4,000 acres, but Camp Hall as a whole is a 6,800-acre property and is all part of a larger project redeveloping the area.
Santee Cooper plans to to turn all that acreage of trees into restaurants, businesses, pathways and parks over the next 15 years.
The main topic at Monday night’s meeting will be approval for the overlay district. That determines how the businesses buying into the district, pay for the upkeep on the property and the amenities like the roads and trails throughout.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.