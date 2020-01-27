Boat a ‘total loss’ after fire off Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded Sunday to a reported boat fire just off the Isle of Palms.
The Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island Fire Departments and the Mount Pleasant Marine Unit responded to the call, according to Isle of Palms spokesperson Deiree Fragoso.
No one was on the boat at the time of the fire, she said.
The boat was said to be a total loss.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Fire investigators will work to find the cause of the fire.
