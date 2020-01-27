Bond denied for suspect accused of beating, robbing elderly Cottageville man

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was denied Monday afternoon for a suspect accused of kidnapping, robbing and severely beating a Cottageville man.
The suspect, Richard Sexton was arrested Sunday night in Cottageville after a manhunt. Sexton is awaiting trial for an attack on another elderly man in 2017.
Cottageville Police said on Saturday night, Sexton went to 72-year old Gary Real’s home and beat Real severely and kidnapped him.
Investigators say Sexton drove Real around in the victim’s truck brought him back to the house and tied him to a table.
According to authorities, Sexton then stole the elderly man’s guns and truck. Police say the victim managed to free himself and call 911.
On early Sunday morning, a homeowner in Cottageville caught Sexton on a surveillance camera. That night Sexton was spotted by some residents.
Police, Colleton County deputies and DNR found Sexton in a wooded area. They say he was carrying a loaded gun.
Sexton surrendered peacefully.
“This guy’s a dangerous man, this madman beat this old man half to death and we were ready for anything,” Cottageville Police Chief JD Cook said Monday.
The victim’s daughter spoke in bond court.
“His face looked like someone took a baseball bat and broke every bone in his body. And then he drove hours with him in the truck in his condition, took him back to the house and left him to die,” Teresa Cox said. “It’s by the grace of God that my dad is alive.”
A next door neighbor of the victim was stunned to hear what happened.
“I’m totally shocked, actually I’m trying to hold in my emotions because I’m an emotional person, I’m home alone,” Donna Murphy said.
According to an incident report Sexton is supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor from his arrest for kidnapping an elderly preacher in 2017
Authorities say on Saturday he either cut if off or it somehow fell off.
The report states an official with Offender Management Services went to Sexton’s house to investigate.
According to the report, Sexton told the official to tell his wife and kids that he was probably going to die that night. He then ran into the woods.
Sexton is charged with kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Cox said her dad is out of ICU at MUSC and us expected to recover.
“He’s a fighter, he’s stubborn,” Cox said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.