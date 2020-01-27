The Citadel’s Hagood Stadium to Receive New Artificial Surface

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The surface at Johnson Hagood Stadium is currently undergoing a change as The Citadel Athletic Department announced that a new artificial surface will be installed for the 2020 football season.
The state of the art surface will cost $1.5 million and is being paid for by the generation donation of Bill Sansom, ‘64. The Sporturf field will be installed by Baseline Sports Construction, LLC. The project will be led by Banks Construction.
“We are very excited as an athletic department to have the turf project at JHS moving forward,” said director of athletics Mike Capaccio. “This will allow us to have a great playing surface and to partner with many different groups to provide a much needed venue to help us generate some revenue.”
The PowerHouse 50 turf is the latest and best design for football use. It provides the optimal G-Max rating and the ProPlay-Sport 20 pad provides an additional reduction of 10 G-Max points. The surface temperature will be managed by the coolest infill, COOLFILL.
The design for the project is completed and work is currently being done to move utilities and prep the field for installation. The drainage system will be installed at the beginning of March with the full project being completed during the summer.