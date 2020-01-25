Clearing skies tonight with a lot of sunshine returning tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As skies clear overnight temperatures will cool back to near-normal. Many spots closest to the coast will be waking up to temps near 40 degrees. The wet weather will be long gone as sunshine returns full force. A terrific Tuesday is on tap! Temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees under sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to stay seasonable for much of the week. A storm system will pass by to the south Wednesday night and into Thursday. More clouds will move in and some scattered rain is possible early Thursday with sunshine returning the second half of the day.