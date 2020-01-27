CSU’s Fleming earns back-to-back Player of the Week awards

The junior guard reclaimed the weekly accolades with a stat line of 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 3.5 steals while scoring 20-plus for the ninth time over his past 10 games. Fleming began his week with a 25-point, nine-rebound effort in a 74-66 win over second-place Presbyterian before he secured his seventh double-double of the season Saturday in a 92-83 double-overtime win at Gardner-Webb.