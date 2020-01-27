CSU’s Fleming earns back-to-back Player of the Week awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball junior guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has been named the Big South Player of the Week and College Sports Madness Mid-Major Player of the Week, as announced Monday by the organizations.
Fleming was named the Big South Player of the Week by both organizations last week then claimed the Big South and Mid-Major Player of the Week awards Monday.
The junior guard reclaimed the weekly accolades with a stat line of 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 3.5 steals while scoring 20-plus for the ninth time over his past 10 games. Fleming began his week with a 25-point, nine-rebound effort in a 74-66 win over second-place Presbyterian before he secured his seventh double-double of the season Saturday in a 92-83 double-overtime win at Gardner-Webb.
Fleming nearly finished with a triple-double Saturday scoring 31 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out 11 assists. His 31 points tied a career mark set in a win at High Point earlier in January while setting new career marks in blocks and assists.
A native of Athens, Ga., Fleming has helped the Bucs to their current 4-game win streak with three of those wins coming on the road.
CSU returns home for a pivotal Thursday night matchup with first-place Winthrop in the annual White Out game. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ with free t-shirts available while supplies last.