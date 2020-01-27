Deputies to hold news conference on unsolved New Year’s Eve shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are expected to reveal new information and ask for clues in a deadly Dec. 31 shooting.
Sheriff Duane Lewis said emergency responders received a call at 2:31 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Howe Hall Road and Rutt Lane on New Year’s Eve where they found a body in a ditch.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.
Lewis said they have “sketchy information” on what led up to the shooting but know several gunshots were fired.
A motive in the shooting is still under investigation.
The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. at the scene of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
