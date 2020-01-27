Deputies to hold news conference on unsolved New Year’s Eve shooting

VIDEO: Deputies to hold news conference on unsolved New Year’s Eve shooting
By Patrick Phillips | January 27, 2020 at 5:59 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 6:07 AM

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are expected to reveal new information and ask for clues in a deadly Dec. 31 shooting.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said emergency responders received a call at 2:31 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Howe Hall Road and Rutt Lane on New Year’s Eve where they found a body in a ditch.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Lewis said they have “sketchy information” on what led up to the shooting but know several gunshots were fired.

A motive in the shooting is still under investigation.

The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.