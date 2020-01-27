Deputies investigating overnight drive-by shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened shortly after midnight on Monday.
Deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Wendy Way near Summerville at approximately 12:45 a.m.
The victim told deputies he was sitting in his bed when he heard three loud pops o off and then heard a vehicle leaving the area quickly. The victim said he rushed to the back of his house and waited, and then when he returned to his room, he saw three holes in the window and several other marks.
Deputies say one of the bullets traveled through the hallway into the back pantry.
Three shell casings in the roadway in front of the home were recovered, an incident report states.
The victim said he knows of no one who would try to harm him.
The investigation remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.
