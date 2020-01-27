Elliott Summey named CEO of Charleston County Aviation Authority

As for my position as chairman of Charleston County Council, I am committed to a seamless transition there as well. First of all, I will continue to serve out my current term with my last day of service as Charleston Country Council chair January 5, 2021. I will be designating our Vice Chairman to serve as County Council designee to the Aviation Authority Board effective immediately. I am also announcing at this time my intention to not run for reelection later this year. The last 12 years serving the citizens of Charleston County have provided some of the greatest experiences of my life. It has been a true honor to serve side-by-side with not only current and former council members, but also the 2,700 plus employees of our county. I will work hard to serve our community with just as much effort, if not more, as the CEO and Executive Director of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.