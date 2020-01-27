Elliott Summey named CEO of Charleston County Aviation Authority

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Elliott Summey has been named the CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
Summey was appointed the new chief executive at a board meeting on Monday afternoon. He’s been a member of the CCAA’s board of directors for ten years.
The Aviation Authority selected Summey by a 6 to 2 vote, Mayors John Tecklenburg and Will Haynie both voted no.
Summey said he is not resigning as Charleston County Council chair, and will not seek re-election when his term in that position ends in January.
Summey released the following statement:
I am humbled by the board’s decision to name me as CEO/Executive Director of such an important organization. In the last few years the number of travelers coming through our international airport has grown exponentially thanks to leaders like Senator Paul Campbell and our Aviation Authority Board. I am grateful for Senator Campbell’s leadership, support, and willingness to provide a transition time with me. I know I have big shoes to fill but I also know we have a tremendous team across our three airports which is committed to our customer-first mission. My goal is to invest the time needed to provide a seamless leadership transition. I look forward to not only help create but implement a plan to grow the Charleston International Airport, but East Cooper and John’s Island airports as well.
As for my position as chairman of Charleston County Council, I am committed to a seamless transition there as well. First of all, I will continue to serve out my current term with my last day of service as Charleston Country Council chair January 5, 2021. I will be designating our Vice Chairman to serve as County Council designee to the Aviation Authority Board effective immediately. I am also announcing at this time my intention to not run for reelection later this year. The last 12 years serving the citizens of Charleston County have provided some of the greatest experiences of my life. It has been a true honor to serve side-by-side with not only current and former council members, but also the 2,700 plus employees of our county. I will work hard to serve our community with just as much effort, if not more, as the CEO and Executive Director of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
Current CEO Paul Campbell has served in his position since August of 2013 and will stay on to support the transition process, according to Aviation Authority officials.
“It has been an incredible experience serving in this role the last 6 and a half years," Campbell said in a statement."I am both honored and grateful for the opportunity. Most importantly, I am so proud of what the CCAA employees and our partners have accomplished, not just for our airports but for our community.”
The vote breakdown is as follows:
Madame Chairman, Helen T. Hill - Yes
Vice Chairman, Charles E. Salmonsen - Yes
Secretary-Treasurer, Henry B. Fishburne Jr. - Not Present
R. Walter Hundle - Not Present
Paul R. Thurmond - Yes
Jerome Heyward - Yes
Ravi Sanyal - Yes
The Honorable Will Haynie, Mayor, Town of Mount Pleasant - No
The Honorable John J. Tecklenburg, Mayor, City of Charleston - No - Proxy vote by Keith Benjamin
The Honorable R. Keith Summey, Mayor, City of North Charleston - Did not vote - Proxy vote by Rhonda Jerome
The Honorable J. Elliott Summey, Chairman, Charleston County Council - Not Present - Proxy Vic Rawl voted Yes – Stating his vote represented Charleston County
