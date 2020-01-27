Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 22 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 8 North Carolina State beat North Carolina 76-68. Aislinn Konig added 16 points and Kai Crutchfield had 13 for the Wolfpack (19-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who improved to 12-0 at home. N.C. State avenged its only defeat of the season, a 66-60 loss at North Carolina on Jan. 9. Shayla Bennett scored 19 of her 24 points in the second half to lead North Carolina (14-6, 5-4). Taylor Koenen added 21 points for the Tar Heels, who trailed 37-30 at halftime.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Woldetensae scored a career-high 21 points and Virginia got a final-play defensive stop to beat Wake Forest 65-63 in overtime on Sunday. Woldetensae scored all his points on seven 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3 with 3:55 left in overtime. Wake Forest had a final possession to tie, calling timeout with the ball with 8.2 seconds left. But Olivier Sarr tried a desperation contested drive and failed to even get off a tying shot off before the buzzer to end it. Andrien White scored 21 points to lead the Demon Deacons, who didn't have injured top scorer Brandon Childress.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tyasha Harris is the new career assists king for No. 1 South Carolina. She also is doing a bit of scoring. Harris had 13 points and top-ranked South Carolina rolled past Georgia 88-53 on Sunday. The Gamecocks used an early 14-0 run to take control and kept the lead in double figures the remainder of the game. Aliyah Boston scored 15 points and had four of the Gamecocks' 11 steals. Destanni Henderson added 14 points. South Carolina has won 13 consecutive games, improving to 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia fell to 12-8 overall and 3-4 in the SEC.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nathan Chen has become the first man since Brian Boitano to win four consecutive U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The two-time world champion and Olympics team silver medalist in 2014 won the free skate by 37 points. He also had won the short program. The 20-year-old Chen is a full-time student at Yale. He has not lost a competition since struggling in the short program at the 2018 Olympics. Chen has equaled Boitano's run from 1985-88.