DD2 postpones discussion of overcrowding plan

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 says it will delay plans to tackle their school overcrowding issue.
Board members were set to hear proposed changes Monday evening that could switch were some kids go to school. Dorchester County School District staff said the proposals aim at lessening the overcrowded conditions in some of the district’s fastest-growing areas.
But a letter sent to parents this weekend states the district is reviewing the input and suggestions from parents during meetings on attendance line changes as well as updated growth projections in the area.
“The district is evaluating this information to develop a more comprehensive plan to address growth in other areas of the district,” the letter states.
The school district held two public meetings over the past few weeks to inform parents about the possible changes that could be going into effect as early as next school year.
District officials have not specified when the proposals will be presented.
