Luis Dorante Returns as Manager of RiverDogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The New York Yankees have announced that Luis Dorante will return as manager of the Charleston RiverDogs for the 2020, a post the Venezuela-native previously held from 2014-2016.
Dorante, who amassed 213 wins in three years during his prior stint in Charleston, enters the season 19 wins shy of Charleston’s all-time record as a manager. Since he last appeared in the Holy City, Dorante has spent two seasons (2017, 2019) as manager of the Rookie-Advanced Pulaski (Va.) Yankees and one season on the staff of the Double-A Trenton (N.J.) Thunder.
“I’m thrilled to be back in Charleston,” Dorante said. “My family has enjoyed the time we’ve spent in Charleston, and between the facilities, fans and ballpark atmosphere, it’s a great place to be.”
Prior to joining the RiverDogs in 2014, Dorante served as the bullpen coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2008-10 and managed 11 seasons in the minor leagues. A native of Falcon, Venezuela, he spent six seasons as a player in the Boston Red Sox organization prior to beginning his coaching career.
The 51-year-old Dorante appeared in 221 games over six seasons in the Red Sox farm system. A right-handed batter, he primarily caught, but also made appearances at first base, third base and in the outfield. Dorante compiled a career batting average of .216 with 32 doubles. After retiring following the 1993 season, Dorante joined the Montreal Expos organization in 1994 as an international scout. The next year he began his managerial career when he steered the Expos’ Gulf Coast League team to a 21-35 record.
Dorante replaces two-year Charleston skipper Julio Mosquera, who has been assigned to manage the Double-A Trenton Thunder in 2020.
Along with Dorante, the Yankees also announced that former MLB pitcher and Greenville, S.C., native Daniel Moskos will join the staff as the RiverDogs’ pitching coach, and the club’s new hitting coach is longtime collegiate baseball coach Casey Dykes. Francisco Leandro returns to the RiverDogs staff as defensive coach, and he’s joined by defensive coach Ryan Hunt.
Michael Sole (Athletic Trainer), Nick Horning (Video Manager) and Matt Seletsky (Clubhouse Manager), all part of Julio Mosquera’s 2019 RiverDogs staff, return to Charleston. Larry Adegoke (Strength & Conditioning) and Amanda Brady (Advance Scouting Analyst) round out the staff as newcomers in 2020.
The next event up for the RiverDogs is the annual Hot Stove Banquet, presented by Tom McQueeney State Farm, which will be hosted at 7 p.m. January 31st at The Charleston Gaillard Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event will feature keynote speaker Lou Piniella, and Dorante will be at the event.
