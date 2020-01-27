Luis Dorante Returns as Manager of RiverDogs

The next event up for the RiverDogs is the annual Hot Stove Banquet, presented by Tom McQueeney State Farm, which will be hosted at 7 p.m. January 31st at The Charleston Gaillard Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event will feature keynote speaker Lou Piniella, and Dorante will be at the event. Limited tickets are still available at rileyparkevents.com, including VIP Meet & Greet tickets with Lou Piniella, which costs $140 per ticket and includes a ticket to the banquet. The VIP Meet & Greet is sponsored by The Kickin’ Chicken and will take place prior to the banquet, from 4:30-5:15 at The Gaillard.