Man facing charges after online chat with undercover investigator posing as underage teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 57-year-old man faces multiple charges after Mount Pleasant Police say he engaged in a sexually explicit chat with a person he believed to be an underage girl.
Daniel Bernheisel is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, according to jail records.
Court documents allege a detective began an undercover chat with Bernheisel and the detective used a fake persona of a 14-year-old girl.
Bernheisel continued the conversation after learning his chat partner was 14, an affidavit states. Police say Bernheisel sent explicit photos and messages to the undercover detective.
Court documents state he made arrangements to meet the undercover detective in person at Waterfront Park and sent a picture of his face and a description of his car.
Bernheisel was being held on a $425,000 bond.
