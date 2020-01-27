Nearly $3,000 worth of damage reported at Myrtle Beach mini golf course, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach miniature golf course sustained nearly $3,000 worth of damage over the weekend, police said.
Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 2205 N. Kings Highway for a vandalism call, according to a Myrtle Beach police report. A Google search shows that location is Captain Hook’s Adventure Golf.
A person on scene told officers someone destroyed items on the property.
According to the report, the person said he had gone to another of his businesses on 71st Avenue North for a report of vandalism before discovering the damage to Captain Hook’s.
Police said a drink machine was busted in several pieces and benches were thrown into the parking lot and the water.
According to the report, a business sign was also pulled from its post and thrown into the water.
Police said the total value of damages was $2,800.
The report does not list any suspects.
If you have any information on the case, call Myrtle Beach police.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.