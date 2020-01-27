Police arrest two suspects in deadly weekend shooting at S.C. nightclub

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Hartsville nightclub, according to officials.
Police are in the process of serving warrants on the suspects, a spokeswoman for the City of Hartsville said. Their names are expected to be released later Monday, she added.
Two people were killed and four others injured in the deadly shooting at Mac’s Lounge that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday.
The victims, 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson, were pronounced dead at the scene.
This story will be updated.
