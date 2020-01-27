Several rounds of showers on the way this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A progressive weather pattern will allow for several opportunities for rain as we go through this final work week of January. The first chance came though this morning and will linger into this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky and slight chance of rain. The sky will clear out tonight giving way to a beautiful Tuesday. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees both today and tomorrow. Another quick moving storm system will move in late Wednesday and early Thursday bringing the chance of a few showers. We’ll dry out by midday Thursday with another storm system then arriving late Friday. While there is some uncertainty over the weekend forecast, it appears right now that the best chance of showers will be on Saturday.