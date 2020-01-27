Solicitor finds no criminal wrongdoing after SLED investigation into Pawleys Island police chief

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Pawleys Island police chief will not face charges after state police investigated allegations of indecent exposure.
Back in September, Georgetown County deputies were called to the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet for a possible indecent exposure case. Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning was listed as a suspect in the report.
PAST COVERAGE: SLED investigating Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning
The sheriff’s office notified the State Law Enforcement Division of the incident, and an investigation began.
SLED sent its findings in the case to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson and he concluded there was no wrongdoing.
“There is insufficient evidence of criminal intent to prove that criminal wrongdoing occurred beyond a reasonable doubt,” Richardson said in a letter to SLED.
The letter goes on to state that if additional information comes to light than the solicitor’s office will revisit the decision.
