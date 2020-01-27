Two winning lottery tickets sold in Newberry County, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two of three winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets were sold in Newberry County, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
One of the two tickets was sold on Friday in Newberry at the BP on Highway 34. The ticket is worth $100,000. The winning numbers on the ticket were 9, 15,25, 27, and 30.
One day later, another ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Dorroh’s Grocery in Silverstreet. The winning numbers for this ticket were 3, 11, 19, 27, and 35.
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.