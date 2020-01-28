Agilysys: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $42 million in the period.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue of $141 million.

Agilysys shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.02, a rise of 73% in the last 12 months.

