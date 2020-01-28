Charleston woman takes home $100k after winning S.C. lottery game

By Live 5 Web Staff | January 28, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 12:31 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman recently won $100,000 playing a game in the South Carolina Education Lottery, then got a little bonus.

On Jan. 18, the woman won her money playing Palmetto Cash 5, then won another $1 in back-to-back lottery wins.

She bought the ticket at the Harris Teeter on Savannah Highway and told lottery officials she’s going to help her family and favorite charity with the prize money.

The Harris Teeter location received a $1,000 commission as well.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

