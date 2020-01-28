Chilly overnight then slight shower chance late tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will cool down to the mid to upper 30s this evening! Keep the jackets handy for a cooler evening. Skies will remain mostly clear and clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of the next system. An area of low pressure should pass by the Lowcountry late tomorrow. This will increase the chance for a few showers tomorrow night and early Friday. Much less than a quarter inch of rain is expected.
Temperatures will stay seasonable, topping out near 60 degrees. This trend should continue until Friday. Highs Friday will feel cooler. It’s possible temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s because of extra clouds and some rain. The next storm system will be fast-moving and pass by Friday. The best chance for rain will be Friday afternoon and evening. Although the rain should be out of here in time for Saturday plans. A lot of sunshine is on tap for Superbowl Sunday and afternoons this weekend will feel cool and comfortable with highs in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds; HIGH: 60.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds; HIGH: 59.
FRIDAY: Cooler with rain showers; HIGH: 56.
SATURDAY: Drying out early then sunshine returns; HIGH: 60.
SUNDAY: Gorgeous; HIGH: 64.
MONDAY: Warming up; HIGH: 70.
TUESDAY: Unseasonably warm; HIGH: 77.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
