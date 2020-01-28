Chilly overnight then slight shower chance late tomorrow

Temperatures will stay seasonable, topping out near 60 degrees. This trend should continue until Friday. Highs Friday will feel cooler. It’s possible temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s because of extra clouds and some rain. The next storm system will be fast-moving and pass by Friday. The best chance for rain will be Friday afternoon and evening. Although the rain should be out of here in time for Saturday plans. A lot of sunshine is on tap for Superbowl Sunday and afternoons this weekend will feel cool and comfortable with highs in the 60s.