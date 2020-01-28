City of Charleston could pass resolution to support statewide hate crime bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston council members and the Public Safety Committee are discussing a Hate Crime bill that is currently in review by state legislators.
Chairman of the Public Safety Committee, Peter Shahid, is proposing a resolution to show support and push for the adoption of House Bill 3063.
South Carolina is 1 of 5 states that does not have a Hate Crime Bill. There is currently no state law allowing law enforcement to prosecute someone based on a hate-related crime.
According to the bill - a hate crime is described as a person who commits an offense with the intent to assault, intimidate or threaten a person because of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or sexual orientation.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, hate crimes across the country rose by 17 percent in 2017.
The City of Charleston passed a Hate Crime bill in 2018, and city leaders believe it is something that has done the community well.
“I mean it is just absolutely wrong to assault anybody,” Peter Shahid Chairman of the Public Safety Committee said. “But it is absolutely wrong to assault somebody or intimidate somebody because of who they are. We need to show mutual respect for our fellow citizens. And we can’t portray ourselves as allowing this to take place.”
The Public Safety Committee will meet at 2 p.m. to the first vote to recommend the resolution to the full council. The City of Charleston full council will meet at 5 p.m. If approved, they hope it will encourage the general assembly to pass the bill at the state level.
