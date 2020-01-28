Cleveland Cavs, LeBron James pay homage to NBA icon Kobe Bryant (video, photo)

Cleveland Cavs, LeBron James pay homage to NBA icon Kobe Bryant (video, photo)
FILE - In this June 7, 2009 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file) (Source: Mark J. Terrill)
By John Deike | January 27, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 3:51 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mood is somber across several NBA arenas as teams and players honor the late Kobe Bryant.

The Cavs, who are facing off against the Pistons in Detroit, committed a 24-second shot clock violation on Monday night to honor the basketball legend.

And on Monday night, LeBron James offered this heartfelt message on instagram:

View this post on Instagram

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Bryant, the Philly-born, 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the most iconic basketball players of his generation over a 20-year career with the L.A. Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

He daughter, Gianna, 13, passed away as well, along with seven others.

Kobe is survived by his three children: Natalia Diamante, 17; Bianka Bella, 3; and Capri Kobe, less than 1; and his wife Vanessa Bryant, 37.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.