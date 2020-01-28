Deputies continuing investigation into shooting death of 16-year-old student

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say leads have been coming in since Monday night into the shooting death of a Summerville High School student.
Jaquarie Perry, 16, was shot and killed Monday while walking in the Flowertown neighborhood across Boone Hill Road from Summerville High School where he was a student.
Deputies are going through each of the leads they are receiving to solve the case, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.
Officers responded at approximately 8:12 p.m. to a report of shots fired into apartments in the 1200 block of Boone Hill Road, an incident report states. Before deputies arrived, another caller told dispatch a shooting victim who had been shot in the head in the area of Flowertown Village. A woman flagged down a deputy and said a juvenile had been shot and was in the back bedroom of her house, the report states.
Once inside, they found the victim lying on the floor being held by someone who provided deputies with Perry’s name, the report states.
Deputies say they immediately began performing CPR until EMS arrived, and EMS told them Perry was beyond help.
“Someone out there knows what happened, they know who did it, and may have witnessed the violent attack," Sheriff L.C. Knight said. "I want those with knowledge of the incident to come forward and talk with detectives about what they know.”
Dorchester District Two officials say they planned to have counselors on campus at Summerville High School to provide support for students and teachers.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Dorchester County Criminal Investigations Unit at 843-832-0350 or the non-emergency number after hours at 843-873-5111.
