Deputies recover drugs, still searching for suspects after chase on I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for suspects after a vehicle chase late Monday night on I-526.
A deputy tried to stop the vehicle on Highway 17 north near Mathis Ferry Road around 10:30 p.m., but the vehicle sped away onto I-526 westbound, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
The people in the vehicle threw marijuana and pills out the window during the chase which were later recovered, Antonio said. The chase ended in North Charleston near Rivers Avenue after deputies lost sight of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843=202-1700.
