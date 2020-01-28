Documents: 2 women filed complaints against Sullivan’s Island police chief

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND S.C. (WCSC) - Newly released documents state that two women filed complaints Sullivan’s Island’s police chief after a conference in Myrtle Beach.
The details are in an internal email from Sullivan Island Town Administrator Andy Benke to the executive director of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers' Association.
In the email Benke tells Ryan Alphin that the town’s attorney and labor attorney reviewed the womens’ complaint and decided the incident did not rise to the level of a State Law Enforcement Division investigation. In the email, Benke asks for the names of the two women who filed the complaint against Chief Chris Griffin and says it would seem their statements would be part of the investigation.
We first reported that the complaints were filed with the Law Enforcement Officers’ Association after an incident at the association’s annual conference in November 2019 after learning about the investigation from an anonymous letter sent to the TV station.
The writer of the letter made serious accusations against Griffin, but the town still hasn't confirmed if the contents of the letter are true.
The State Law Enforcement Association voted last month to terminate Griffin’s membership.
Griffin remains employed as the town’s police chief while an internal investigation continues.
