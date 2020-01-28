Dylann Roof appeals convictions, death sentence in killing of 9 black church members

RICHMOND, Va. (WCSC/AP) - White supremacist Dylann Roof is appealing his convictions and death sentence in the killing of nine church members in downtown Charleston, according to a report by the Associated Press.
In 2017, Roof was sentenced to death for the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME church. Nine people were killed in the racially-motivated shooting in 2015.
Roof is currently on death row at the penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.
