2 Johns Island homes damaged by gunfire, deputies say

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) -Two homes on Johns Island were damaged by gunfire early Tuesday morning.
Charleston County deputies are still searching for suspects after responding to the call for a shooting in the 2900 block of Edenborough Road around 3:30 a.m.
Multiple shell casings were found on the road, but no injuries were reported, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
Deputies are still working to identify any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.