Man charged with sodomy, murder in 3-year-old’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been charged in connection to the death of a 3-year-old girl.
Andrew Buster, 33, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing Lillyann Grace Reck, according to Lexington police.
Police said Buster watched Lillyann while her mother was at work. On Dec. 10, 2018 officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road for an unresponsive child.
She died on Dec. 14, 2018.
Buster was taken into custody Monday at his home on Martin Court. Police said there was a delay in his arrest because they were waiting on DNA evidence.
Buster was booked into Fayette County Detention Center on murder and sodomy charges. He is being held without bond.
