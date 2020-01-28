Marine sentenced in accidental shooting at Air Station Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Marine assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort has been sentenced after a fatal shooting in his barracks.
Cpl. Spencer Daily was sentenced on Jan. 6 at a general court-martial to 69 months of confinement. He was convicted of willful discharge of a firearm under circumstances to endanger human life and involuntary manslaughter, according to NCIS spokesman Jeff Houston.
NCIS initiated an investigation based on allegations that Daily shot and killed Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford, 21, on April 19, 2019.
Daily claimed that while drinking alcohol and playing a video game with Wallingford, Daily pointed his gun and accidentally shot him.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.