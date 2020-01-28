Officials dispute new study’s claims of high chemical levels in Charleston’s water

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Environmental Working Group released a new study that shows high levels of chemicals in Charleston’s drinking water.
The non-profit organization researches toxic chemicals and drinking water pollutants. Their report ranked Charleston in the top ten cities for PFA’s, also known as “Forever Chemicals.”
PFA's are chemicals that are found in anything from carpets, clothing, or stain-resistant materials.
“PFA’S is a chemical that’s used to water proof and stain proof your clothes and it certainly is toxic to the human body,” said Mike Saia, communications manager with the Charleston Water System. “But in very, very small amounts like in drinking water, you’re not going to have an issue at all.”
The report claims Charleston's drinking water contained PFA's at 33.3 parts per trillion.
The EPA’s standard for the contaminants is at 70 parts per trillion (ppt).
Saia says the federal standard is only for two types of chemicals, whereas the report's finding sampled for thirty chemicals.
"When we look at their study we can see right through it that there is no issue because they're combining multiple quantities of PFAS into one number and then comparing it against an EPA health advisory. Those two things are not one in the same," Saia said.
Saia also says all they aspire to always be below the EPA's and the DHEC's guidelines. The water utility says they test the water regularly.
For the most recent information about the Charleston Water System’s testing results, click here.
