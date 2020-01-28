Deputies investigating after one person killed in Summerville shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in the Summerville area Monday night.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say it happened near Boone Hill Road and Flowertown.
Deputies along with officers with Summerville police were seen in the area of Barshay Drive across from Summerville High School.
Residents reported hearing several gunshots at the time of the shooting.
Investigators say they expect to be on the scene for several more hours.
