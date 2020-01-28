Parent of child allegedly sent home from school via Lyft files 2nd lawsuit against CCSD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The parent of a child who was allegedly sent home from a Charleston County school in a Lyft in April 2018 has filed a second lawsuit in connection with the incident.
Marlesha Heyward is suing the Charleston County School District and Lyft for negligence seeking actual and punitive damages.
In November 2018, she sued the district over records and video related to the incident. The suit also alleged the district violated its own policies and procedures related to preserving video evidence for a certain time period.
Heyward claimed she was stuck in traffic on 526 so she was running late. She says she received a call from the after-school program director, an employee of Charleston County School District. She apologized for being late and explained that she would be there soon or her mother would be there soon to pick up the child.
A bit later, while she was still on the way, she said she received another call that the child had already been picked up. She spent several minutes at the school calling every family member that she could think of trying to figure out who may have grabbed her child.
She says that person was a Lyft driver, and she didn’t know who called for that car.
The driver went to drop off the child at an address that wasn’t his home, but the boy recognized it wasn’t his home and that’s when the Lyft driver called police.
