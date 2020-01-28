Police arrest suspect in gas station armed robbery in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a man accused of an armed robbery at a gas station in Goose Creek on Tuesday afternoon.
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 28-year-old Jerry Douglas Logan.
At 1:12 p.m. officers responded to the Sunoco on 200 St. James Ave. for a report of an armed robbery that just happened.
The victim said the suspect entered the store, said he had a weapon, and demanded money.
GCPD officials said after employees gave money, the suspect left.
Emergency responders then received a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.
According to police, a traffic officer with the City of Goose Creek Police Department then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of the old Casey Community Center on Old Moncks Corner Road.
“The suspect, identified as Jerry Douglas Logan (28 years of age), was positively identified by the store surveillance video and was arrested without incident,” GCPD officials said.
Police are continuing the investigation.
