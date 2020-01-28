Powerful earthquake near Cuba, Jamaica registers in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – A 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica was powerful enough to be detected by seismographs in South Carolina.
Seismographs in Summerville, Kershaw and Charleston all picked up the quake.
The shaking was not enough to be felt, but it was enough to be picked up by the sensitive instruments.
That quake did shake a vast area from Mexico to Florida and beyond Tuesday, but there have bee no immediate reports of casualties or heavy damage, according to the AP.
It was centered 139 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba.
