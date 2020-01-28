PulteGroup: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $335.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.14 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.97 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.21 billion.
PulteGroup shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has increased 64% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHM