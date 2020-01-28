Representative from N. Charleston honors Kobe Bryant by wearing jersey on S.C. house floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - From billboards nationwide to posts on social media, people across the country have been mourning the loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
On Tuesday, as the South Carolina house gaveled into session, a representative from North Charleston was spotted honoring Bryant’s legacy in his own way.
Rep. Marvin Pendarvis wore a No. 8 jersey under his blazer on the house floor to remember the late player who died tragically Sunday morning in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.
Pendarvis grew up in the Charleston Farms neighborhood of North Charleston and graduated from the Garrett Academy of Technology in 2007. He then graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2011.
