Seabrook Island officials seeking solutions for aggressive turkeys

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Seabrook Island will be discussing matters concerning aggressive turkeys on the island as well as short-term rental complaints at its Town Council meeting Tuesday.
The council is considering a proposal to allow wildlife officials to hunt turkey.
The town currently has an ordinance that states the Town Council can select officials to shoot only deer in the town as part of the towns wildlife management program
The ordinance may be changing to allow officials to shoot any type of wildlife that “pose a threat to safety” on the island.
In recent months, the Seabrook Island Property Owners Association have received complaints about aggressive turkeys on the island.
According to Mayor John Gregg, there have been no reports of a turkey attacking anyone, just that they have advanced onto people's property and toward people.
The town wants to make it clear that this does not mean any resident would be able to shoot a wild turkey on the island. However, if they feel threatened, they will be able to call the town, and a contracted person would come out to handle the situation.
The proposal will be introduced for the first time today at the Seabrook Town Council Meeting at 2:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
Also at today's meeting, the town of Seabrook Island will discuss the potential regulation of short-term rentals on the island.
Mayor John Gregg says this comes after complaints from long-term residents who say short-term renters have caused, "nuisance issues, excessive noise, littering, and failure to conduct oneself in a reasonable manner."
Residents say it disrupts the normalcy of the island, particularly in the summer months.
They are asking for "appropriate regulation of conduct in the town" and want to discuss it before the big vacation months begin.
The town has not taken action on these complaints in the past because they previously have been left to property owners to regulate themselves.
On Tuesday, members of council are going to discuss how to sort this out and whether it should be regulated by property owners or the town.
The town wants to make it clear that this is not a proposal for any changes yet, but rather a discussion to lay out future plans.
