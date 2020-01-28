SLED investigating inmate’s death at Colleton County jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate who died Tuesday morning at the Colleton County Detention Center.
The inmate experienced “an unknown medical episode and lost consciousness” at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalene Lowes.
Jail staff provided urgent medical care until Colleton County Fire Rescue personnel arrived and took the inmate to Colleton Medical Center. The inmate died at the hospital, Lowes said.
Sheriff Charles Ghent requested SLED step in to investigate the incident.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the inmate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
