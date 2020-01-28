Two more rain chances before the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful Tuesday is expected across the Lowcountry with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. The sky will be clear tonight and that will allow the temperatures to turn chilly by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s inland, 40s along the coast. Clouds will increase Wednesday and showers are possible by late in the day. The best rain chance will pass through Wednesday night with the rain ending early Thursday morning. Clouds will give way to sunshine Thursday afternoon but the clouds will return by Friday morning ahead of our next storm system. Showers will develop during the day on Friday and continue into Friday night before ending early Saturday morning. Clouds will gradually give way to sunshine on Saturday with a beautiful sunny Sunday expected. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.