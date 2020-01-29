BCSD sets temporary attendance line changes to help control growth

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District has set new attendance line changes to temporarily control “explosive growth” within the county.
The changes would affect students who currently attend Cane Bay schools.
On Wednesday, the school board voted to approve changing the attendance lines of the Wildcat Tract area and undeveloped Nexton. The school district says it is a temporary fix until they're able to find the funding to build new schools.
The Wildcat Tract will attend Whitesville Elementary, Berkeley Middle School, and Berkeley High School. Undeveloped Nexton will now attend Sangaree Middle for the middle school grades.
The school board also approved a grandfathering provision that would allow some students to still go to Cane Bay schools, subject to enrollment capacity.
“The goal of it was to protect existing students as much as possible. So, students that were already rolled in Cane Bay will be able to remain in Cane Bay,” BCSD Public Information Officer Katie Tanner said. “Any new student trying to enroll in Cane Bay will not be able to if they exceed the cap.”
Cane Bay Elementary’s capacity will be limited to approximately 1,250 students, while Cane Bay Middle will be limited to approximately 1,400 students.
For Cane Bay residents, or those planning on building a home, children could go to Cane Bay schools as long as they haven't reached the enrollment capacity.
For Cane Bay families that have exceeded the cap, the district says there are options. Those children would go to Westview schools, or they would have the choice to go to any school in district that have capacity.
The school district says homes are being built faster than they can build schools, but they’re working with the county to see what can be done.
