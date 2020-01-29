Brief window for showers late today, early tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick moving area of low pressure will slide our way later today increasing the clouds and bringing a few showers this evening and overnight. Thursday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day before another round of rain heads our way for Friday. This will be a longer duration rain with the potential of rainfall totals near an inch. Friday is also setting up to be a chilly day with highs only in the low 50s. Temperatures will rebound for the weekend with highs near 60 on Saturday and low 60s Sunday. There will be a leftover chance of one or two showers on Saturday with dry, sunny weather expected for Sunday.