Coronavirus: Everything you need to know as CDC confirms 5 U.S. cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The CDC has confirmed five cases of the virus in the U.S., but there is no sign the illness has spread to those around them.
In South Carolina, officials are shared their preparations with the public on Wednesday. Watch that news conference:
So what is the coronavirus and what does your family need to know to stay safe?
According to the CDC website, the coronavirus is “a respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.” The symptoms of the virus include many influenza-like properties including cough, fever, bodily aches and upper-respiratory issues. So far the virus has been contained and those who are being monitored for the virus are being held in isolation.
The CDC says the virus is able to spread, “mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread.”
All of this comes as the U.S. is beefing up its checks on returning international travelers to encompass 20 entry points. All non-essential travel is recommended to be cancelled.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.