Coronavirus: Everything you need to know as CDC confirms 5 U.S. cases

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know as CDC confirms 5 U.S. cases
In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo an employee works to prevent a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea. On Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, The Associated Press reported on the false claim that the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China is nothing new and that patents were created around it years ago. The patents being shared online are not related to the new respiratory virus that has sickened hundreds of people in China and caused concern around the world. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Madeline Cuddihy | January 28, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 3:57 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The CDC has confirmed five cases of the virus in the U.S., but there is no sign the illness has spread to those around them.

In South Carolina, officials are shared their preparations with the public on Wednesday. Watch that news conference:

SC preps for coronavirus

LIVE IN PROGRESS: South Carolina health officials share preparations for coronavirus >> http://bit.ly/37Fb0uh Get the earliest breaking news alerts on your phone with the WIS 10 News app >> http://bit.ly/2Zz44uF

Posted by WIS TV on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

So what is the coronavirus and what does your family need to know to stay safe?

According to the CDC website, the coronavirus is “a respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.” The symptoms of the virus include many influenza-like properties including cough, fever, bodily aches and upper-respiratory issues. So far the virus has been contained and those who are being monitored for the virus are being held in isolation.

ALSO | US, Japan evacuate citizens from China as death toll in viral outbreak continues to rise

The CDC says the virus is able to spread, “mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread.”

All of this comes as the U.S. is beefing up its checks on returning international travelers to encompass 20 entry points. All non-essential travel is recommended to be cancelled.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.