Deputies conducting death investigation at Hilton Head home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say a welfare check at a Hilton Head home has lead to a death investigation.
Deputies responded to a home in Bryant Park Cottages on Spanish Wells Road shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to check the health of the residents, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies entered the home and found the bodies of a man and woman. The cause of death was not apparent, deputies say.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are on the scene investigating.
The coroner has not yet released the identity of the man and woman.
Deputies say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
